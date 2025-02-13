Youngstown State defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 93-71

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Nico Galette had 21 points in Youngstown State’s 93-71 victory against Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.

Galette also had 10 rebounds and five assists for the Penguins (17-10, 11-5 Horizon League). Juwan Maxey shot 5 for 14 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Jason Nelson had 14 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Rasheed Bello finished with 21 points, six assists and two steals for the Mastodons (18-9, 11-5). Purdue Fort Wayne also got 14 points from Maximus Nelson.

Youngstown State plays Sunday against Cleveland State on the road, and Purdue Fort Wayne visits Robert Morris on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press