Iowa closes on 8-0 run to beat Rutgers 84-73 for its first Big Ten road victory this season

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Josh Dix scored 26 points, Payton Sandfort added 20 and Iowa closed on an 8-0 run to beat Rutgers 84-73 on Wednesday night for its first Big Ten road victory this season in six attempts.

Iowa has beaten Rutgers eight times in the last nine matchups.

Pryce Sandfort made a driving layup with 52.9 seconds left to give Iowa a 78-73 lead and he deflected a pass at the other end, leading to two free throws by Payton Sandfort for a seven-point lead.

Dix added two more free throws and Brock Harding sealed it with a steal and fast-break layup.

Rutgers (12-13, 5-9) dropped below .500 for the first time this season.

Harding finished with 13 points and Pryce Sandfort chipped in 10 for Iowa (14-10, 5-8).

Ace Bailey and Jeremiah Williams each scored 13 points for Rutgers (12-13, 5-9). Tyson Acuff had 12, Dylan Harper, averaging 19.1 points per game, added 11 and Jamichael Davis 10.

Rutgers led 42-33 at halftime after five different players made a 3-pointer. The Scarlet Knights were 8 of 14 from distance, led by Tyson Acuff’s three makes.

Payton Sandfort made a 3-pointer with 10 minutes left in the first half for a 21-20 lead, but Iowa missed its next 14 shots from distance. The Hawkeyes made three of their next four to take a 56-53 lead on Dix’s make with 9:46 left.

Iowa stays on the road to play No. 25 Maryland on Sunday, when Rutgers plays at Oregon.

___

