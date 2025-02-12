Wright, Sissoko lead North Texas over Rice 67-61

HOUSTON (AP) — Atin Wright led North Texas with 20 points and Moulaye Sissoko sealed the victory with a dunk with 55 seconds left as the Mean Green knocked off Rice 67-61 on Tuesday night.

Wright shot 5 for 14 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Mean Green (18-6, 9-3 American Athletic Conference). Brenen Lorient finished 5 of 8 from the field to add 11 points. Grant Newell shot 3 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Owls (12-13, 3-9) were led in scoring by Jacob Dar, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Caden Powell added 10 points for Rice. Andrew Akuchie also had nine points.

Up next for North Texas is a Wednesday matchup with Tulsa at home, and Rice visits Tulane on Saturday.

___

By The Associated Press