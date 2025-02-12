Stevenson and No. 2 Alabama blow past Texas 103-80 to set up SEC showdown with rival No. 1 Auburn

Stevenson and No. 2 Alabama blow past Texas 103-80 to set up SEC showdown with rival No. 1 Auburn View Photo

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jarin Stevenson scored 22 points and No. 2 Alabama used a hot-shooting first half and a barrage of 3-pointers to cruise to a 103-80 win over Texas on Tuesday night.

The victory sets up Saturday’s showdown with rival No. 1 Auburn, which beat Vanderbilt Tuesday night, with the winner claiming sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama shot 65% in the first half to seize control, then buried timely 3-pointers in the second to snuff out any hopes of a comeback. Alabama (21-3, 10-1) made 17 3-pointers.

Freshman Tre Johnson scored 24 points to lead Texas (15-10, 4-8), which has lost four of its last five and is struggling to build an NCAA Tournament resume in the program’s first season in the SEC. Three of Texas’ four home losses in the SEC have been to opponents ranked No. 1 or No. 2.

Alabama’s frenetic pace early led to some sloppy play and turnovers that helped keep the Longhorns in the game. The Tide led by five before closing the half with 14-3 run.

Takeaways

Alabama: The Tide scored at least 100 points for the 17th time this season. Mouhamed Dioubate got Alabama over the century mark when he made a 3-pointer to reach 99 then two free throws with a minute to play.

Texas: Forward Arthur Kaluma, the team’s top rebounder, left the game in the first half with a left knee problem. Key reserve forward Devon Pryor was a game-time scratch because of a calf injury.

Key moment

Alabama’s last three field goals of the first half were 3-pointers from Aden Holloway, Grant Nelson and Chris Youngblood.

Key stat

Alabama made 18 of 20 free throws and outrebounded Texas 41-25.

Up next

Alabama plays at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. Texas hosts No. 15 Kentucky on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer