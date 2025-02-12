Harcum’s 13 lead Murray State past UIC 63-53

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Terence Harcum and Kylen Milton each scored 13 points to help Murray State defeat UIC 63-53 on Tuesday night.

Harcum added six assists for the Racers (13-13, 7-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Milton went 2 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the line. Nick Ellington had 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Modestas Kancleris led the way for the Flames (15-11, 7-8) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. UIC also got 11 points from Jordan Mason.

KyeRon Lindsay led Murray State with eight points in the first half to help put them ahead 31-20 at the break. Harcum scored a team-high nine points after intermission.

Both teams next play Sunday. Murray State hosts Northern Iowa and UIC plays Missouri State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press