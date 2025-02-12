Hill leads Ball State to 86-84 OT victory against Eastern Michigan

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Jermahri Hill scored 21 points and his go-ahead dunk with two seconds left in the overtime pushed Ball State past Eastern Michigan 86-84 on Tuesday night.

Hill had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinals (12-12, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Payton Sparks shot 5 of 7 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. Jeremiah Hernandez shot 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

Jalen Terry led the Eagles (11-13, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, five assists and three steals. Eastern Michigan also got 18 points and three steals from Christian Henry. Da’Sean Nelson finished with 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

Ball State entered halftime up 40-33. Hill paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Ball State was outscored by seven points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 75-75.

Both teams next play Saturday. Ball State hosts Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan plays Toledo at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press