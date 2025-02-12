Buffalo defeats Northern Illinois 73-67

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Tyson Dunn’s 22 points helped Buffalo defeat Northern Illinois 73-67 on Tuesday night.

Dunn added eight rebounds for the Bulls (8-16, 3-8 Mid-American Conference). Noah Batchelor scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Tim Oboh and Ryan Sabol each scored 11 points.

The Huskies (5-19, 1-10) were led in scoring by Quentin Jones, who finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Northern Illinois also got 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals from Quaran McPherson. Ethan Butler had 12 points and two blocks.

Buffalo went into halftime ahead of Northern Illinois 32-21. Dunn put up 10 points in the half. Ryan Sabol’s layup with 9:02 remaining in the second half gave Buffalo the lead for good at 47-46.

