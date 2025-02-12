Walker and East Carolina defeat UAB 82-75

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker led East Carolina with 29 points, RJ Felton made a go-ahead layup with 45 seconds left and the Pirates defeated UAB 82-75 on Tuesday night.

Walker also added five rebounds for the Pirates (14-11, 6-6 American Athletic Conference). Felton added 23 points while going 9 of 18 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds. Joran Riley shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Blazers (15-9, 8-3) were led in scoring by Yaxel Lendeborg, who finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Tyren Moore added 16 points for UAB. Christian Coleman also had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Walker scored 12 points in the first half and East Carolina went into the break trailing 36-31. Walker put up 17 points in the second half.

East Carolina’s next game is Saturday against Charlotte on the road, and UAB hosts South Florida on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press