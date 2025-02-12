Barnett scores 28 off the bench, Kent State downs Central Michigan 91-83

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Marquis Barnett helped lead Kent State over Central Michigan on Tuesday night with 28 points off of the bench in a 91-83 victory.

Barnett shot 10 for 13, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Golden Flashes (16-8, 6-5 Mid-American Conference). VonCameron Davis scored 21 points, shooting 7 for 13 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Jalen Sullinger went 7 of 13 from the field (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

The Chippewas (11-13, 4-7) were led by Ugnius Jarusevicius, who recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Anthony Pritchard added 18 points and eight assists for Central Michigan. Jakobi Heady finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Kent State’s next game is Friday against Ohio at home, and Central Michigan hosts Akron on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press