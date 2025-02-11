Ja’Sean Jackson scores 15 to help Lamar defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67-56

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson had 15 points to lead Lamar to a 67-56 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night.

Jackson shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals (15-10, 10-4 Southland Conference). Andrew Holifield added 13 points and five rebounds. Alexis Marmolejos had 13 points and three steals.

Owen Dease led the way for the Islanders (15-11, 8-6) with 20 points. Jaden Walker had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press