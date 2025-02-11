Campbell tops North Carolina A&T 66-62, ups win streak to 7 by dealing Aggies 11th straight loss.

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Colby Duggan had 26 points to help Campbell turn back North Carolina A&T 66-62 on Monday night, upping the Fighting Camels’ win streak to seven by handing the Aggies their 11th loss in a row.

Duggan shot 11 for 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Fighting Camels (14-11, 9-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Tasos Cook had 13 points and Caleb Zurliene scored 10.

Jahnathan Lamothe led the way for the Aggies (4-21, 0-12) with 20 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Nikolaos Chitikoudis added 17 points and seven rebounds. Bryson Ogletree scored with 15.

Duggan scored eight points in the first half and Campbell went into halftime trailing 26-21. Duggan’s 18-point second half helped Campbell finish off the four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press