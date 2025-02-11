Kintavious Dozier scores 17 to lead Grambling to 72-61 victory over Alabama A&M

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Kintavious Dozier had 17 points to lead Grambling to a 72-61 victory over Alabama A&M on Monday night.

Dozier shot 5 for 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (8-16, 5-6 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Antwan Barnett added 15 points and nine rebounds. P.J. Eason also scored 15, shooting 4 for 5 from the floor and 7 for 10 from the foul line.

The Bulldogs (7-17, 3-8) were led by Lorenzo Downey with 15 points and nine rebounds. Angok Anyang and Darius Ford both recorded 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press