Daniel Rouzan scores 24 to help Bethune-Cookman fend off Texas Southern 80-77

HOUSTON (AP) — Daniel Rouzan had 24 points to help Bethune-Cookman hold on for an 80-77 victory over Texas Southern on Monday night.

Rouzan also had six rebounds for the Wildcats (11-13, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kalil Camara hit five 3-pointers and scored 20, adding five rebounds. Trey Thomas shot 7 for 21, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to score 18.

Kavion McClain finished with 19 points, seven assists and three steals to pace the Tigers (10-14, 7-4). Duane Posey added 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Jaylin Jackson-Posey had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press