Cameron Shockley-Okeke, Marcus Dockery lead Howard over Maryland Eastern Shore 77-57

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Cameron Shockley-Okeke and Marcus Dockery scored 18 points apiece to lead Howard to a 77-57 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore on Monday night.

Shockley-Okeke shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Bison (10-14, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dockery made 7 for 10 shots (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. Blake Harper had 13 points.

Ketron Shaw had 25 points and four steals to lead the Hawks (4-19, 0-7), who have lost eight in a row. Chris Flippin had 12 points and Evan Johnson scored 10.

