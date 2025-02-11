Sterling Young scores 22 to help Florida A&M beat Prairie View A&M 78-67

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Sterling Young had 22 points in Florida A&M’s 78-67 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Young added seven rebounds and six assists for the Rattlers (10-12, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Chatman totaled 17 points and eight rebounds. Milton Matthews had 15 points on 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range. He missed all five of his two-point tries.

Braelon Bush finished with 22 points and five assists to lead the Panthers (4-20, 3-8), who have lost seven in a row. Tanahj Pettway added 14 points and two steals. Elijah Terry added eight points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press