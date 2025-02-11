Christian Shumate posts double-double to lead McNeese to 67-51 victory over East Texas A&M

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Christian Shumate finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to power McNeese to a 67-51 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

DJ Richards scored 12 on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range for the Cowboys (19-6, 13-1 Southland Conference). Joe Charles went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Scooter Williams Jr. finished with 16 points to lead the Lions (3-22, 1-13). KC Ugwuakazi totaled 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Yusef Salih scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press