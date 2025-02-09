Xavier Bell scores 26 lead Wichita State past South Florida 75-70

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Xavier Bell had 26 points to help Wichita State hold off South Florida 75-70 on Sunday.

Bell made 14 of 15 free throws and added five rebounds for the Shockers (13-10, 3-7 American Athletic Conference). Quincy Ballard totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds. Corey Washington had 11 points.

Jamille Reynolds led the way for the Bulls (12-12, 5-6) with 18 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Jimmie Williams added 12 points and Brandon Stroud scored 11 with three blocks.

Bell scored nine points in the first half and Wichita State went into the break trailing 36-32. Bell’s 17-point second half helped Wichita State finish off the five-point victory.

By The Associated Press