Reniya Kelly rallies No. 13 North Carolina women over Clemson 53-51 to stay unbeaten on road

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Sophomore Reniya Kelly hit a go-ahead jumper with 42 seconds left and scored 17 points to help No. 13 North Carolina slip past Clemson 53-51 on Sunday and remain unbeaten on the road this season.

Hannah Kohn made three straight free throws for Clemson after being fouled beyond the arc and Madi Ott followed with a 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead 51-49 with 2:14 remaining. Maria Gakdeng had the only other basket until Kelly’s game-winner when her layup tied it with two minutes left.

Kelly made 6 of 14 shots with two 3-pointers for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who improved to 6-0 in SEC road games and 7-0 in true road games overall — just one of three teams nationwide without a loss away from home.

Gakdeng totaled 12 points and nine rebounds and Alyssa Ustby pitched in with eight points and 13 boards. Grace Townsend scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter — accounting for half of the Tar Heels’ output

Loyal McQueen scored 17 to lead the Tigers (11-13, 4-9), who have lost four in a row and eight of nine. Kohn had 12 points and Maddi Cluse scored 10.

Kohn and Cluse both hit two 3-pointers to help Clemson take a 15-12 lead after one quarter.

Kelly hit a 3-pointer to end a nearly six-minute scoring drought for the Tar Heels, tying it at 19. McQueen had two straight baskets to up Clemson’s lead to five before Kelly hit a late jumper to get North Carolina within 25-22 at the intermission.

North Carolina has won nine straight against the Tigers.

North Carolina will host Virginia Tech on Thursday when Clemson hosts No. 17 Georgia Tech.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball