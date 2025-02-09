Diggins’ 34 lead UMass over La Salle 78-55

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rahsool Diggins’ 34 points led Massachusetts over La Salle 78-55 on Sunday.

Diggins went 13 of 20 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Minutemen (11-13, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaylen Curry scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Daniel Hankins-Sanford shot 4 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Corey McKeithan finished with 17 points for the Explorers (12-12, 4-8). Daeshon Shepherd added 10 points and seven rebounds for La Salle. Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi finished with 10 points.

UMass took the lead with 4:22 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Diggins led their team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put the Minutemen up 35-31 at the break. UMass extended its lead to 59-41 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Diggins scored a team-high 19 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Both teams next play Wednesday. UMass hosts Davidson and La Salle goes on the road to play Saint Joseph’s (PA).

