Third-ranked Notre Dame extends its winning streak to 16 games with a 91-52 win over No. 21 Cal

Third-ranked Notre Dame extends its winning streak to 16 games with a 91-52 win over No. 21 Cal View Photo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo had 24 points and five assists and No. 3 Notre Dame extended its winning streak to 16 games with a 91-52 win over No. 21 California on Sunday.

Olivia Miles added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Notre Dame (21-2 overall, 12–0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Sonia Citron chipped in 16 points.

Lulu Twidale scored 14 points for Cal (19-6, 7-5).

Notre Dame bolted to a 44-23 lead by halftime. Cal struggled through a 1-for-9 shooting stretch and committed four turnovers as the Fighting Irish closed the out the final 5:55 of the second quarter on an 11-2 run.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: The Irish continue to dominate the ACC, picking up their 15th straight regular-season conference win, dating to last season.

Cal: The Bears shot 32%, including 8 for 28 from 3-point range. They turned the ball over 21 times.

Key moment

Hannah Hidalgo rebounded a missed Cal shot despite being knocked off balance, raced down court and swished a step-back 3-pointer, giving Notre Dame a 59-33 lead in the third quarter.

Key stat

Notre Dame turned seven offensive rebounds into a 15-0 advantage in second-chance points in the first half.

Up next

Notre Dame is at Pittsburgh on Thursday. Cal hosts Boston College, also on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball