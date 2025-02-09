Dixon’s 24 help Villanova beat Xavier 80-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eric Dixon had 24 points in Villanova’s 80-68 win over Xavier on Sunday.

Dixon also added five rebounds for the Wildcats (14-10, 7-6 Big East Conference). Wooga Poplar scored 23 points while going 8 of 17 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds and four steals. Tyler Perkins shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.

Dante Maddox Jr. finished with 24 points for the Musketeers (14-10, 6-7). Zach Freemantle added 18 points for Xavier. Marcus Foster also recorded 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

Villanova got a team-high 13 points across the first half from Poplar, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 33-33. Dixon scored 22 points in the second half to help lead the way as Villanova went on to secure a victory, outscoring Xavier by 12 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Villanova hosts St. John’s and Xavier plays Providence on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press