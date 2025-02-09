Tait-Jones scores 22, UCSD defeats UC Irvine 85-67

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones’ 22 points helped UC San Diego defeat UC Irvine 85-67 on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones also contributed eight rebounds and eight assists for the Tritons (20-4, 10-2 Big West Conference). Nordin Kapic scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 6, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Chris Howell had 15 points and shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Bent Leuchten led the way for the Anteaters (20-4, 10-2) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Devin Tillis added 13 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for UC Irvine. Myles Che also recorded 13 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC San Diego visits Cal State Bakersfield and UC Irvine plays UC Santa Barbara at home.

___

By The Associated Press