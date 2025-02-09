Barnes puts up 18, UTEP defeats New Mexico State 66-63

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Devon Barnes had 18 points in UTEP’s 66-63 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Barnes shot 4 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 11 from the free-throw line for the Miners (16-7, 6-4 Conference USA). Otis Frazier III scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 2 for 7 from the foul line and added nine rebounds. Kevin Kalu finished 4 of 7 from the floor to finish with nine points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Emmanuel Tshimanga led the way for the Aggies (12-11, 5-5) with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Christian Cook added 12 points and three steals for New Mexico State. Zawdie Jackson had nine points.

UTEP went into halftime ahead of New Mexico State 28-24. Frazier scored eight poi nts in the half. UTEP was outscored by one point in the second half but held on for the victory. Barnes led the way with 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UTEP hosts Florida International and New Mexico State plays Liberty at home.

By The Associated Press