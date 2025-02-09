Johnson scores 20 in UC Davis’ 65-49 victory against Cal State Fullerton

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Ty Johnson had 20 points in UC Davis’ 65-49 win over Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night.

Johnson shot 8 for 20 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (14-10, 8-5 Big West Conference). Leo DeBruhl added 11 points while going 3 of 5 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the foul line while they also had six rebounds, 10 assists, and six steals. Carl Daughtery Jr. shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Zach Visentin led the Titans (6-19, 1-12) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and three blocks. Kaleb Brown added six points and nine rebounds for Cal State Fullerton. Kobe Young had six points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. UC Davis hosts UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton hosts Cal Poly.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press