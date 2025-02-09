Darling scores 30, Idaho State knocks off Weber State 72-67

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dylan Darling scored 30 points as Idaho State beat Weber State 72-67 on Saturday night.

Darling also had four steals for the Bengals (11-11, 6-5 Big Sky Conference). Jake O’Neil added 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor while he also had seven rebounds. Connor Hollenbeck went 3 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Trevor Henning finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (9-16, 3-8). Weber State also got 20 points and five assists from Blaise Threatt.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press