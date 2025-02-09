Abilene Christian wins 84-70 against Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Hunter Jack Madden scored 22 points as Abilene Christian beat Southern Utah 84-70 on Saturday night.

Madden shot 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (11-13, 3-6 Western Athletic Conference). Bradyn Hubbard scored 17 points, finishing 7 of 8 from the floor. Dontrez Williams shot 5 of 9 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding four steals.

The Thunderbirds (10-14, 2-8) were led by Jamir Simpson, who recorded 14 points. Dominique Ford added 10 points for Southern Utah. Lorenzo Abellar also had nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

Both teams next play Thursday. Abilene Christian hosts Seattle University and Southern Utah plays Utah Tech at home.

