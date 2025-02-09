Southeast Missouri State earns 79-74 victory over Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Tedrick Washington Jr. and Brendan Terry each scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Southeast Missouri State’s 79-74 victory over Southern Indiana on Saturday night.

Braxton Stacker finished with 16 points and six rebounds. for the Redhawks (15-10, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

The Screaming Eagles (9-15, 4-10) were led by Damoni Harrison, who recorded 25 points. Southern Indiana also got 23 points from Jayland Randall. Stephen Olowoniyi finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press