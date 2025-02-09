Duke Deen scores 16 to lead Bradley to 80-74 victory over Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Duke Deen had 16 points in Bradley’s 80-74 victory against Evansville on Saturday night.

Deen added five rebounds for the Braves (19-6, 10-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Darius Hannah totaled 13 points and five rebounds. Christian Davis had 12 points.

Tayshawn Comer led the way for the Purple Aces (9-16, 6-8) with 23 points. Connor Turnbull added 20 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks. Joshua Hughes finished with 12 points.

Bradley went into the half leading Evansville 43-25. Davis scored nine points in the half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press