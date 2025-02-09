Brayden Maldonado, John Christofilis rally Seattle U to 67-65 victory over UT Arlington

SEATTLE (AP) — Brayden Maldonado hit seven 3-pointers and scored 26 and John Christofilis made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally Seattle University to a 67-65 victory over UT Arlington on Saturday night.

Darius Burford hit a 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining to give UT Arlington a 65-62 lead. Maleek Arington answered with a layup eight seconds later to get Seattle U within a point and set up the game-winner by Christofilis off an assist from Arington. Burford and Lance Ware missed the front end of one-and-one opportunities in the final 10 seconds for the Mavericks.

Maldonado shot 8 for 12 (7 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (10-13, 5-4 Western Athletic Conference). Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe totaled 12 points and eight rebounds. DaSean Stevens had 10 points and Christofilis scored seven off the bench.

Kade Douglas led the way for the Mavericks (11-13, 4-6) with 15 points and six rebounds. Darius Burford added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Raysean Seamster pitched in with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press