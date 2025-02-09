Walker and East Carolina knock off UTSA 80-79

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — C.J. Walker led East Carolina with 28 points, including the winning jump shot with four seconds left, and the Pirates knocked off UTSA 80-79 on Saturday night.

Walker also added 10 rebounds for the Pirates (13-11, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). Joran Riley scored 21 points and added six rebounds. RJ Felton had 15 points and shot 5 for 12 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Marcus Millender led the Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Raekwon Horton added 15 points and four assists for UTSA. Primo Spears had 13 points and four assists.

Walker scored 10 points in the first half and East Carolina went into the break trailing 40-33. Walker led East Carolina with 18 points in the second half, including his game-winning shot.

NEXT UP

East Carolina plays Tuesday against UAB at home, and UTSA visits Wichita State on Wednesday.

___

By The Associated Press