Hurley’s 21 help Vermont take down Albany 68-62

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — TJ Hurley scored 21 points as Vermont beat Albany 68-62 on Saturday night.

Hurley shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Catamounts (13-11, 6-3 America East Conference). Nick Fiorillo added 17 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had five rebounds. Shamir Bogues finished 7 of 13 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Great Danes (12-13, 4-6) were led in scoring by Amar’e Marshall, who finished with 20 points. Kacper Klaczek added 12 points and four assists for Albany. Justin Neely had nine points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Vermont hosts New Hampshire and Albany takes on UMass-Lowell on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press