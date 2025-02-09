Matthews scores 19 points, hits late 3-pointer to lift Florida A&M past Texas Southern 66-64

HOUSTON (AP) — Milton Matthews had 19 points in Florida A&M’s 66-64 win against Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Kavion McClain hit a 3-pointer for Texas Southern to tie it 64-all with 20 seconds remaining, but Mathews answered with a 3 with about two seconds left.

Matthews added six rebounds and three steals for the Rattlers (9-12, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kaleb Washington scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jamine Charles shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (10-13, 7-3) were led in scoring by Kehlin Farooq and Zaire Hayes, who each scored 14 points. McClain finished with 12 points, seven assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press