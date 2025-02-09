Clear
44.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Matthews scores 19 points, hits late 3-pointer to lift Florida A&M past Texas Southern 66-64

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Milton Matthews had 19 points in Florida A&M’s 66-64 win against Texas Southern on Saturday night.

Kavion McClain hit a 3-pointer for Texas Southern to tie it 64-all with 20 seconds remaining, but Mathews answered with a 3 with about two seconds left.

Matthews added six rebounds and three steals for the Rattlers (9-12, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Kaleb Washington scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 16, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc. Jamine Charles shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Tigers (10-13, 7-3) were led in scoring by Kehlin Farooq and Zaire Hayes, who each scored 14 points. McClain finished with 12 points, seven assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 