Mekhi Conner, Nyle Ralph-Beyer both score 20 as Sacred Heart tops Fairfield 77-71

By AP News

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Mekhi Conner and Nyle Ralph-Beyer scored 20 points apiece to help Sacred Heart defeat Fairfield 77-71 on Saturday night.

Conner shot 6 for 13 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Pioneers (11-12, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ralph-Beyer hit 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Amiri Stewart scored 17 on 6-for-9 shooting with a 3-pointer.

The Stags (9-15, 5-8) were led by Prophet Johnson with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Braden Sparks also scored 18 and Deon Perry added 12 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

