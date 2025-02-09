Iona secures 75-71 win over Marist

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 24 points helped Iona defeat Marist 75-71 on Saturday night.

Reaves also contributed three steals for the Gaels (11-13, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Adam Njie scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 15 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Justin Menard finished with 10 points.

Tarik Watson finished with 16 points and two blocks for the Red Foxes (16-5, 9-3). Josh Pascarelli added 13 points and five assists for Marist. Travis Roberts also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press