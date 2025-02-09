Bello scores 25 as Purdue Fort Wayne takes down Green Bay 89-74

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Rasheed Bello’s 25 points helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Green Bay 89-74 on Saturday night.

Bello also had three steals for the Mastodons (18-8, 11-4 Horizon League). Jalen Jackson scored 22 points, going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 11 from the free-throw line. Eric Mulder shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Phoenix (2-23, 0-14) were led by Jeremiah Johnson, who recorded 20 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Hall added 13 points for Green Bay. Ben Tweedy had 11 points and eight rebounds. The loss is the 20th in a row for the Phoenix.

NEXT UP

Up next for Purdue Fort Wayne is a Wednesday matchup with Youngstown State on the road, and Green Bay hosts Northern Kentucky on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press