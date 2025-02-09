Brzovic, Boyd lead Charleston to 88-83 OT win over Elon

CHARLESTON, S.C (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 27 points and Derrin Boyd added six of his 24 points in the overtime as Charleston defeated Elon 88-83 on Saturday night.

Brzovic made the first of two free-throw attempts to force overtime tied 71-all. Boyd shot 1 of 2 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the extra period.

Brzovic added 10 rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Cougars (19-6, 9-3 Coastal Athletic Association). CJ Fulton had 14 points.

Nick Dorn led the way for the Phoenix (15-10, 6-6) with 21 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Sam Sherry added 19 points and six rebounds for Elon. TK Simpkins finished with 17 points.

Charleston entered halftime up 44-36. Brzovic paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press