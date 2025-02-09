Buckley’s 27 lead SE Louisiana over Incarnate Word 71-66

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jakevion Buckley’s 27 points helped SE Louisiana defeat Incarnate Word 71-66 on Saturday night.

Buckley also had six rebounds and three steals for the Lions (15-9, 9-4 Southland Conference). Sam Hines Jr. scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds. Kam Burton shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jalin Anderson led the way for the Cardinals (11-13, 4-9) with 29 points. Incarnate Word also got 13 points from Davion Bailey. Dylan Hayman had 10 points.

Both teams next play Monday. SE Louisiana visits Houston Christian and Incarnate Word plays New Orleans at home.

By The Associated Press