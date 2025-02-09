Dinkins’ 12 help Duquesne defeat Loyola Chicago 69-56

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tre Dinkins scored 12 points as Duquesne beat Loyola Chicago 69-56 on Saturday night.

Dinkins shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Dukes (10-14, 5-6 Atlantic 10 Conference). Cam Crawford scored 11 points while going 5 of 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). David Dixon finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Dukes.

Des Watson led the way for the Ramblers (14-9, 5-5) with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Sheldon Edwards added 11 points for Loyola Chicago. Miles Rubin finished with 10 points and three blocks.

Duquesne took a 17-11 lead in the first half with an 11-0 run. Led by eight first-half points from Dinkins, Duquesne carried a 34-27 lead into the break. Duquesne took the lead for what would be the final time on Crawford’s layup with 11:21 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore Loyola Chicago by six points in the final half.

Duquesne plays Saturday against Dayton on the road, and Loyola Chicago visits Richmond on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press