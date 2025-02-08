Degenhart scores 22 as Boise State downs San Jose State 79-52

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points as Boise State beat San Jose State 79-52 on Friday night.

Degenhart had six rebounds for the Broncos (17-7, 9-4 Mountain West Conference). Alvaro Cardenas added 16 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line while they also had six rebounds and nine assists. Emmanuel Ugbo had 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Latrell Davis finished with 14 points for the Spartans (12-13, 5-8). Josh Uduje added eight points for San Jose State. Robert Vaihola had six points and seven rebounds.

Boise State took the lead with 12:13 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 37-25 at halftime, with Degenhart racking up 10 points. Boise State extended its lead to 72-48 during the second half, fueled by a 10-2 scoring run. Degenhart scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

Both teams play San Diego State next, Boise State on Saturday on the road and San Jose State at home on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press