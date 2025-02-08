Fouled at the buzzer, Hicke hits two free throws to lift Princeton past Pennsylvania 61-59

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jackson Hicke was fouled as time expired and his two free throws lifted Princton to a 61-59 win over Pennsylvania on Friday night.

Dalen Davis knocked down a 3 to put Princeton in front, 59-58, but Nick Spinoso tied the game with 19 seconds left by hitting the first of two free throws.

CJ Happy had 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (16-6, 5-2 Ivy League). Xaivian Lee scored 11 points and added nine rebounds. Hicke had 11 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Spinoso led the way for the Quakers (6-14, 2-5) with 12 points. Pennsylvania also got 12 points and three steals from Sam Brown. AJ Levine had nine points and four steals.

Both teams play on Friday. Princeton visits Brown and Pennsylvania travels to play Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press