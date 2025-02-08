Jackson scores 17 as VCU downs Dayton 73-68

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Zeb Jackson’s 17 points off the bench helped VCU to a 73-68 victory against Dayton on Friday night.

Jackson also had five rebounds for the Rams (19-5, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Max Shulga scored 16 points and added eight rebounds and three steals. Phillip Russell went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Nate Santos led the Flyers (16-8, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and seven rebounds. Javon Bennett added 16 points and five steals for Dayton. Zed Key finished with eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Russell scored eight points in the first half for VCU, who led 31-28 at halftime. VCU pulled off the victory after a 12-0 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave them the lead at 66-59 with 1:06 left in the half. Jackson scored 13 second-half points.

Both teams next play Wednesday. VCU visits George Washington and Dayton goes on the road to play Fordham.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press