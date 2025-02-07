Taylor scores 28 as SIU-Edwardsville downs Tennessee Tech 75-58

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ray’Sean Taylor’s 28 points helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Tennessee Tech 75-58 on Thursday night.

Taylor added five assists and three steals for the Cougars (17-8, 10-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Brian Taylor II scored 19 points, finishing 9 of 11 from the floor. Kyle Thomas finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles (12-12, 7-6) were led in scoring by JaJuan Nicholls, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Daniel Egbuniwe added 10 points for Tennessee Tech. Jaylon Johnson also had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

SIU-Edwardsville takes on UT Martin at home on Thursday, and Tennessee Tech hosts Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

