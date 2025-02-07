Washington’s late layup helps Pacific take down San Diego 71-69

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Washington scored 19 points, including a go-ahead layup with 12 seconds left, to lead Pacific and secured the victory with a layup with 12 seconds left as the Tigers defeated San Diego 71-69 on Thursday night.

Washington added five rebounds for the Tigers (8-18, 3-9 West Coast Conference). Petar Krivokapic scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Elijah Fisher shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Santiago Trouet finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Toreros (4-21, 1-11). Joey Chammaa added 14 points for San Diego. Kody Clouet also had 14 points. The loss was the Toreros’ 11th in a row.

Chammaa missed a potential winning 3-point shot in the closing seconds.

Washington scored 12 points in the first half and Pacific went into halftime trailing 39-37. Krivokapic scored a team-high 11 points for Pacific in the second half. Pacific outscored San Diego by four points over the final half.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pacific hosts Gonzaga and San Diego plays Santa Clara on the road.

___

By The Associated Press