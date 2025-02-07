Southern Utah beats Cal Baptist 60-57

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Jamir Simpson scored 22 points as Southern Utah beat Cal Baptist 60-57 on Thursday night.

Simpson had six rebounds for the Thunderbirds (10-13, 2-7 Western Athletic Conference). Hercy Miller added 14 points while shooting 5 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Brock Felder went 3 of 5 from the field to finish with six points. The Thunderbirds broke a five-game losing streak.

Dominique Daniels Jr. led the Lancers (11-11, 4-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. AJ Braun added 12 points and eight rebounds for Cal Baptist. Javonte Johnson also had nine points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern Utah hosts Abilene Christian and Cal Baptist hosts Grand Canyon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press