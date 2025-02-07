San Francisco wins 65-64 against Saint Mary’s

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Marcus Williams had 16 points in San Francisco’s 65-64 victory over Saint Mary’s on Thursday night.

Williams added five rebounds for the Dons (19-6, 9-3 West Coast Conference). Ryan Beasley shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to add 12 points. Carlton Linguard shot 5 for 13 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 0 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Gaels (20-4, 10-1) were led in scoring by Augustas Marciulionis, who finished with 20 points, seven assists and four steals. Saint Mary’s also got 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Mitchell Saxen. Paulius Murauskas had 12 points and six rebounds. The Gaels ended a 10-game win streak with the loss.

Beasley scored six points in the first half and San Francisco went into the break trailing 34-29. San Francisco outscored Saint Mary’s by six points in the second half. Williams led the way with 11 second-half points.

Mikey Lewis, who finished scoreless on 0-for-4 shooting, missed a potential winning 3-point shot just before the buzzer.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. San Francisco visits Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary’s goes on the road to play Oregon State.

