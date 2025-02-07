Williams’ 29 help Eastern Washington defeat Sacramento State 83-80

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Mason Williams’ 29 points,, including a 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left, helped Eastern Washington defeat Sacramento State 83-80 on Thursday night.

Sacramento State’s Jacob Holt hit two free throws to make it 80-all with 32 seconds left but Williams hit a step-back 3 just before the shot clock expired to give the Eagles the lead for good.

Bailey Nunn missed a potential winning heave from 40 feet at the buzzer.

Williams had six assists for the Eagles (8-16, 4-7 Big Sky Conference). Andrew Cook scored 17 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line. Emmett Marquardt had 12 points and finished 5 of 6 from the field.

The Hornets (6-17, 2-8) were led by Jacob Holt, who recorded 32 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Nunn added 18 points and four assists for Sacramento State. Chudi Dioramma had 10 points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Eastern Washington hosts Portland State and Sacramento State takes on Idaho on the road.

By The Associated Press