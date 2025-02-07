Forte scores 25, South Dakota downs Denver 86-79

DENVER (AP) — Chase Forte scored 25 points as South Dakota beat Denver 86-79 on Thursday night.

Forte also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Coyotes (14-10, 5-4 Summit League). Quandre Bullock added 20 points while shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Isaac Bruns had 18 points and shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 6 from the foul line.

The Pioneers (8-17, 2-8) were led in scoring by DeAndre Craig, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for Denver. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. South Dakota visits Oral Roberts and Denver plays St. Thomas (MN) at home.

