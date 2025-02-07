Cloudy
Utah Valley defeats UT Arlington 94-73

By AP News

OREM, Utah (AP) — Dominick Nelson’s 19 points helped Utah Valley defeat UT Arlington 94-73 on Thursday night.

Nelson also contributed five assists for the Wolverines (16-7, 8-1 Western Athletic Conference). Tanner Toolson scored 13 points while going 5 of 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and added five assists and three steals. Trevan Leonhardt shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Kade Douglas led the way for the Mavericks (11-12, 4-5) with 20 points. Lance Ware added 10 points and 14 rebounds for UT Arlington. Jaxon Ellingsworth and Brody Robinson each had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

