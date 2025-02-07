Nkrumah’s 14 lead Tennessee State over Western Illinois 87-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Aaron Nkrumah had 14 points in Tennessee State’s 87-69 win over Western Illinois on Thursday night.

Nkrumah also had eight rebounds and seven assists for the Tigers (11-13, 7-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Travis Harper II scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Justus Jackson had 13 points and shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Trey Deveaux led the way for the Leathernecks (8-16, 2-11) with 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Marko Maletic added 17 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois. Julius Rollins also had 14 points. The loss was the Leathernecks’ ninth straight.

Both teams next play Saturday. Tennessee State hosts Lindenwood and Western Illinois goes on the road to play UT Martin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press