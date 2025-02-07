Dunn scores 15, Smith hits late free throws and No. 17 Georgia Tech women rally to beat SMU 70-69

ATLANTA (AP) — Kara Dunn scored 15 points, Zoesha Smith made the winning free throws in the final seconds and No. 17 Georgia Tech ended the game on a 12-3 run and beat SMU 70-69 on Thursday night.

SMU took the lead late in the third quarter and Nya Robertson’s 3-pointer stretched the Mustangs’ advantage to 66-58 with 4:53 remaining. Dunn scored six points before Chazadi Wright’s layup tied it 68-all with 30 seconds to play.

Smith gave Georgia Tech a two-point lead but Tonie Morgan was called for a personal foul that sent Robertson to the foul line. Robertson missed the first free-throw attempt and made the second to end it.

Morgan finished with 14 points for Georgia Tech (19-4, 7-4 ACC), which had won four of its last five games. Wright added 12 points and Smith had 11. Dunn and Smith each grabbed eight of the Yellow Jackets’ 36 rebounds.

TK Pitts scored 18 of her 19 points in the second half to lead SMU (10-14, 2-10). Jessica Peterson scored 12 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Mustangs. Roberston and Zanai Jones also scored 12 points apiece and Kaysia Woods had 11.

SMU outscored Georgia Tech 26-18 in the third quarter and led 54-52. The Mustangs opened the fourth with a 6-1 surge and pushed their lead advantage to seven points, 60-53, with 7:46 to play.

It was the first meeting between the programs.

SMU will look to end an eight-game losing streak with a home game against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Georgia Tech plays at Boston College on Sunday.

